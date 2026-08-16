E20 petrol isn't the only factor affecting vehicle mileage: Centre
What's the story
Amid the ongoing debate over ethanol-blended petrol (E20), the Indian government has clarified that vehicle mileage is not solely dependent on fuel. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas took to X to explain that several factors impact mileage, including driving habits, traffic conditions, vehicle maintenance practices, tire pressure levels, and air conditioning usage.
Fuel quality assurance
E20 extensively tested, validated: Petroleum ministry
The ministry also assured that E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol blended with petrol, has been extensively tested and validated.
"E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while real-world mileage depends on the overall driving and vehicle conditions," it said.
This comes as a response to concerns raised by vehicle owners over whether higher ethanol blending is affecting mileage and vehicle performance.
Testing details
Ministry lists key vehicle parameters tested for E20 compatibility
The ministry further clarified that E20 petrol has been tested on key vehicle parameters such as engine durability, drivability, startability, material compatibility, and corrosion resistance.
"These evaluations support confidence in E20 compatibility and vehicle performance," it said.
The government also noted that it has not received widespread complaints from automobile manufacturers or consumer organizations about the impact of E20 on fuel efficiency or engine performance.
Fuel efficiency
Marginal reduction in fuel economy for some vehicles
However, the government had previously acknowledged that some vehicles designed to run on E10 could experience a marginal reduction in fuel economy after using E20.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told the Rajya Sabha last month that any reduction in fuel economy in certain E10-designed vehicles was "generally marginal (around 3-5%)."
He also emphasized other factors such as driving habits and vehicle maintenance can influence fuel efficiency.
Clean transition
Transition toward cleaner mobility
The ministry reiterated that E20 is part of India's transition toward cleaner mobility and has been thoroughly tested and validated.
The Ethanol Blended Petrol program started with a pilot in 2001, followed by the introduction of E5 in 2006.
The government has maintained that the rollout of higher ethanol blends was done after consultations with automobile manufacturers, component manufacturers, testing agencies, and oil marketing companies.