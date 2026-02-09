Ferrari 849 Testarossa to cost ₹10.3cr in India

Ferrari will launch its latest flagship model, the 849 Testarossa, in India in March 2026. The car comes with a starting price of ₹10.37 crore (ex-showroom). The 849 Testarossa is set to replace the SF90 as Ferrari's top series-production vehicle. It will primarily compete with Lamborghini Revuelto in the Indian market.

Design details A look at 849 Testarossa's design The 849 Testarossa boasts a low-slung silhouette with flamboyant, retro-inspired design cues. The front fascia gets L-shaped LED headlights linked by a gloss black strip running across the bonnet. The layered bumper houses a large air dam and lip spoiler, while the rear end is characterized by its twin tails, high-mounted dual exhausts, slim LED tail-lamps, and large diffuser.

Interior specs Driver-focused cabin with a massive digital display The interior of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is highly driver-focused, with a high center console and no infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard. A 'bridge' separates the sports seats, while a massive 16-inch digital driver's display provides all necessary information to the driver. The car also comes with a seven-speaker sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as part of its equipment list.

