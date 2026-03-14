Ferrari 849 Testarossa, with 1,050hp, breaks cover in India
What's the story
Ferrari has officially unveiled the 849 Testarossa in India. The new model replaces the SF90 Stradale and competes with Lamborghini Revuelto. The 849 Testarossa comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and three electric motors for an astounding total output of up to 1,050hp.
Powertrain details
It goes from 0-100km/h in just 2.25 seconds
The 849 Testarossa's V8 engine alone produces an impressive 830hp, with the total power output being 1,050hp. It also packs a 7.45kWh battery that offers an electric-only driving range of up to 25km. The car features an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels, enabling it to reach a top speed of 330km/h and accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.25 seconds.
Design features
A blend of classic and modern elements
The exterior design of the 849 Testarossa is a perfect blend of classic and modern elements. The front end features L-shaped LED headlamps linked by a black strip, reminiscent of older Ferraris. The sides have a contrast black paint on the roof and A-pillars, along with sporty alloy wheels. The rear end flaunts a twin-tail design with an active aero panel that adds up to 100kg of downforce and higher-mounted dual exhausts.
Interior features
It features a massive 16-inch digital driver's display
The interior of the 849 Testarossa is all about the driver. It features a massive 16-inch digital driver's display that also doubles as an infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A high-set center console separates the seats and houses the gear lever. Ferrari has also replaced haptic controls on its steering wheel with physical knobs for better usability.