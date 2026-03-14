Ferrari 849 Testarossa, with 1,050hp, breaks cover in India

Ferrari has officially unveiled the 849 Testarossa in India. The new model replaces the SF90 Stradale and competes with Lamborghini Revuelto. The 849 Testarossa comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and three electric motors for an astounding total output of up to 1,050hp.

Powertrain details It goes from 0-100km/h in just 2.25 seconds The 849 Testarossa's V8 engine alone produces an impressive 830hp, with the total power output being 1,050hp. It also packs a 7.45kWh battery that offers an electric-only driving range of up to 25km. The car features an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels, enabling it to reach a top speed of 330km/h and accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.25 seconds.

Design features A blend of classic and modern elements The exterior design of the 849 Testarossa is a perfect blend of classic and modern elements. The front end features L-shaped LED headlamps linked by a black strip, reminiscent of older Ferraris. The sides have a contrast black paint on the roof and A-pillars, along with sporty alloy wheels. The rear end flaunts a twin-tail design with an active aero panel that adds up to 100kg of downforce and higher-mounted dual exhausts.

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