Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India at ₹4.6cr
What's the story
Ferrari has launched the Amalfi Spider in India at a starting price of ₹4.6 crore (ex-showroom). The soft-top version of the recently unveiled Amalfi coupe is now available for booking. The new model comes with a host of features and options for customization, making it an attractive choice for luxury car enthusiasts in the country.
Pricing details
Price and features
The Amalfi Spider is priced at ₹52 lakh more than its coupe sibling, which costs ₹4.08 crore (ex-showroom).
The new model comes with a range of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch display for the passenger seat, and a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver.
It also gets powered sports seats and a three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls, among other things.
Performance specs
Engine and performance
The Amalfi Spider is powered by the same 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine as its coupe sibling, producing 640hp and 760Nm of torque.
It can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 320km/h.
The car also offers several customization options for upholstery, trim pieces, and color schemes to suit individual tastes.