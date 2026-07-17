Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India at ₹4.6cr

The Amalfi Spider is priced at ₹52 lakh more than its coupe sibling, which costs ₹4.08 crore (ex-showroom).

The new model comes with a range of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch display for the passenger seat, and a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver.

It also gets powered sports seats and a three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls, among other things.