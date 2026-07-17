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Home / News / Auto News / Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India at ₹4.6cr
Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India at ₹4.6cr
The car gets a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine

Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India at ₹4.6cr

By Akash Pandey
Jul 17, 2026
02:40 pm
What's the story

Ferrari has launched the Amalfi Spider in India at a starting price of ₹4.6 crore (ex-showroom). The soft-top version of the recently unveiled Amalfi coupe is now available for booking. The new model comes with a host of features and options for customization, making it an attractive choice for luxury car enthusiasts in the country.

Pricing details

Price and features

The Amalfi Spider is priced at ₹52 lakh more than its coupe sibling, which costs ₹4.08 crore (ex-showroom).

The new model comes with a range of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch display for the passenger seat, and a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver.

It also gets powered sports seats and a three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls, among other things.

Performance specs

Engine and performance

The Amalfi Spider is powered by the same 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine as its coupe sibling, producing 640hp and 760Nm of torque.

It can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 320km/h.

The car also offers several customization options for upholstery, trim pieces, and color schemes to suit individual tastes.

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