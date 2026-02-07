Ferrari Amalfi in India costs a whopping 5.6cr

Ferrari will launch its latest entry-level supercar, the Amalfi, in India . The model is priced at ₹5.59 crore (ex-showroom) and is available for inquiries and bookings at all Ferrari dealerships across the country. The official launch of the Amalfi is expected to take place in mid-2026 with deliveries likely starting only by 2027.

Engine details The coupe offers a perfect blend of speed and performance The Ferrari Amalfi is powered by an upgraded version of the Roma's 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces a whopping 640hp at 7,500rpm and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The rear-driven coupe offers a perfect blend of speed and performance, making it a worthy successor to its predecessors like the Portofino and California series.

Design evolution Design isn't a major departure from predecessor The Ferrari Amalfi's design isn't a major departure from its predecessor. It features a nose similar to newer models like the Purosangue with smaller headlamps and a black band in between. The rear has been revamped with the number plate now integrated into the diffuser, an upright tail end with wider boot opening, and slimmer LED tail-lamps.

