Ferrari's first EV debuts today with Jony Ive-designed interior

Ferrari is all set to unveil its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Luce, at a special event in Rome today. The livestream starts at 4:10 PM Eastern Time (01:25am IST on May 26). The company had announced the model several years ago and has been teasing details over the past few months. The name "Luce" translates to "light" or "illumination" in Italian, marking a new era for the iconic brand.

Design details Luce will be a low-slung grand tourer The Luce will be Ferrari's second model with rear doors, after the Purosangue. However, unlike the latter which is an SUV with a naturally aspirated V12 engine, the upcoming model will be a low-slung grand tourer powered by four electric motors developed in-house. The car is expected to produce over 986hp from its battery pack with a gross capacity of 122kWh.

Performance specs It will offer a range of around 530km per charge The Luce will go from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 310km/h. It is expected to offer a range of around 530km on a single charge, although the EPA rating could be under 483km due to its more realistic test conditions. The car can also charge at up to 350kW, minimizing battery charging time for owners.

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Interior features It will feature a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen controls The Luce cabin has been designed by ex-Apple designer Jony Ive. It will feature a digital instrument cluster on the steering column, a driver-oriented touchscreen, and a rear display for climate control settings. It also gets some hard switches in the rear instead of relying solely on the touchscreen mounted at the back of the center console. As for pricing, Bloomberg reports it will start at around €550,000.

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