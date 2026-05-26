Ferrari's first EV is designed by the man behind iPhone

Ferrari has officially unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Luce. The car is a product of a collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive and Marc Newson's LoveFrom creative collective. It is also Ferrari's second four-door car and its first five-seater model. The exterior design of the Luce is a departure from traditional Ferrari aesthetics, with unique features like retractable door handles and taillights that only appear when the car is on.

Interior design The interior features Samsung-developed OLED screens The interior of the Luce was also designed by LoveFrom, featuring two Samsung-developed OLED screens. One of these is a center touchscreen infotainment system that can be swiveled closer to the driver. Despite its modern look, Ferrari has retained some traditional elements in the form of digital gages behind the steering wheel and a glass gear selector with toggles for various functions.

Performance specs The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.5s The Luce is powered by four electric motors that deliver a total of 1,035hp. The rear motors can produce up to 831hp each, giving the car a rear bias. Ferrari claims the car can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 310km/h. The vehicle uses an 800-volt electric architecture and a large battery pack with fast-charging capabilities similar to those found in high-end models like Porsche Taycan or Kia EV9.

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