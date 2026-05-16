Ferrari unveils HC25 1-off at Austin, F8-based last V8 spider

Geometric exterior, vertical LEDs, Moonlight interior

The HC25 stands out with sharp geometric lines, a gloss-black band dividing front and back, and bold vertical LED lights.

The interior keeps things sleek with matte Moonlight Gray and yellow accents inspired by Ferrari's badges and brake calipers.

Underneath, it runs on the same mid-mounted twin-turbo V-8 as the F8 Spider, a final nod to pure combustion power.