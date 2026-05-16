Ferrari unveils HC25 1-off at Austin, F8-based last V8 spider
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Ferrari just unveiled the HC25, a unique supercar built for one client, at Racing Days in Austin, Texas.
Based on the F8 Spider, this is Ferrari's last nonhybrid twin-turbo V-8 Spider, making it a pretty special send-off for their classic engine.
Geometric exterior, vertical LEDs, Moonlight interior
The HC25 stands out with sharp geometric lines, a gloss-black band dividing front and back, and bold vertical LED lights.
The interior keeps things sleek with matte Moonlight Gray and yellow accents inspired by Ferrari's badges and brake calipers.
Underneath, it runs on the same mid-mounted twin-turbo V-8 as the F8 Spider, a final nod to pure combustion power.