Ferrari's Amalfi Spider arrives in India at ₹4.6cr

The big news behind these prices? The new India-European Union free trade agreement is set to slash import duties on European cars, from a whopping 110% down to 30% in the first year of implementation (2027), and eventually just 10% by year five.

That's why Ferrari dealers have already cut the Amalfi coupe's price by ₹1.5 crore since its launch, making these supercars a bit more within reach for Indian buyers (well, relatively speaking).