Ferrari's Amalfi Spider arrives in India at ₹4.6cr
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Ferrari just dropped the Amalfi Spider in India, starting at ₹4.6 crore.
This convertible is built on the Amalfi coupe (which replaced the Roma) and comes in at ₹52 lakh more than the coupe, currently priced at ₹4.08 crore.
India EU deal cuts car duties
The big news behind these prices? The new India-European Union free trade agreement is set to slash import duties on European cars, from a whopping 110% down to 30% in the first year of implementation (2027), and eventually just 10% by year five.
That's why Ferrari dealers have already cut the Amalfi coupe's price by ₹1.5 crore since its launch, making these supercars a bit more within reach for Indian buyers (well, relatively speaking).