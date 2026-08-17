First Ferrari Luce sells for record $40M at auction
What's the story
Ferrari's first-ever electric vehicle, the Luce, has been sold for a whopping $40 million at an RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey. The sale price is more than 36 times the pre-sale estimate of $1.1 million and about 62 times higher than its official price tag. The entire amount from this historic sale will be donated to charity. The buyer of the special EV is Dr. Herbert Wertheim, an American optometrist and investor having a net worth of about $5 billion.
Custom features
The Luce features a unique 'Madreperla Semi-Gloss' paint
The car, designated "Chassis 0," is the first production unit of the Luce program.
It features a unique "Madreperla Semi-Gloss" paint that changes from green to violet in different lighting conditions.
The interior is made of Le Mans metallic leather in Perla with Grigio Corvara accents, marking the first time black has been replaced on a Luce interior.
Auction specifics
The entire amount will go to the Ferrari Foundation
The car will be sent back to Maranello for final assembly, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2027.
The proceeds from this historic sale will go to The Ferrari Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that funds educational programs.
RM Sotheby's confirmed the result on X shortly after the sale, marking another record-breaking moment for Ferrari.
Auction history
Ferrari has broken its own auction record once again
This isn't the first time Ferrari has broken auction records.
Last year, a one-off Daytona SP3 sold for $26 million at the same Monterey sale, also for The Ferrari Foundation.
In 2017, a unique LaFerrari Aperta was sold for $10 million at Ferrari's Maranello sale in aid of earthquake relief.
Now, with the Luce's sale, Ferrari has once again set a new benchmark in automotive auctions.
Design details
More about the Luce EV
The Luce was designed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the studio of Jony Ive, Apple's former design chief. The car packs over 1,000hp and comes with four doors.
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna had previously said that the model was getting orders from both old and new customers. He also stressed that "the Ferrari Luce has nothing to do with electric cars you have seen from other players."