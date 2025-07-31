Next Article
FlyNow Aviation's electric helicopter completes 1st untethered flight
FlyNow Aviation, a startup aiming to shake up city travel, has pulled off the first untethered flight of its electric helicopter, the eCopter.
This test happened on July 30 in Eastern Austria and marks a big leap from their earlier flights that were tied down for safety.
eCopter can carry people or cargo
The eCopter is all about cleaner, smarter air travel—it can carry people or cargo at speeds up to 130km/h and runs for about 30 minutes per charge.
FlyNow is now working toward tougher certifications so they can start commercial cargo flights by 2027.
Passenger rides are in the pipeline too, once they've proven everything works safely with cargo first.