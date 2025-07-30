India's auto industry is now the biggest job creator

Gadkari emphasizes cleaner fuels

Gadkari pointed out that the auto industry brings in more GST revenue than any other sector—a big deal for both state and central governments.

But he's also pushing for cleaner fuels to tackle pollution from transport, which currently makes up 40% of India's total pollution.

As he put it, "We have to change agriculture to energy and power," highlighting how important this shift is for both the planet and India's future as a global auto leader.