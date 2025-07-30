India's auto industry is now the biggest job creator
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just shared a bold vision: he wants India's automobile industry to be the best in the world.
The sector is already huge—worth ₹22 lakh crore—and gives jobs to 4.5 crore people, making it India's biggest job creator.
Since 2014, it's nearly tripled in size and is now only behind the US and China.
Gadkari emphasizes cleaner fuels
Gadkari pointed out that the auto industry brings in more GST revenue than any other sector—a big deal for both state and central governments.
But he's also pushing for cleaner fuels to tackle pollution from transport, which currently makes up 40% of India's total pollution.
As he put it, "We have to change agriculture to energy and power," highlighting how important this shift is for both the planet and India's future as a global auto leader.