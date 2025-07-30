Triumph Thruxton 400 arriving in India on August 6

You get a punchy 398cc liquid-cooled engine making 39.5hp and 37.5Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and multiple ride modes. It shares solid hardware with the Speed 400—think upside-down forks, gas monoshock, dual-channel ABS—and adds practical touches like USB-C charging and an anti-theft immobilizer.

What would be its price?

Expected to cost in the region of ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thruxton 400 is Triumph's latest 400cc bike.

If you're after classic looks plus modern tech in your next ride, this one's worth checking out.