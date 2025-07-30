Triumph Thruxton 400 arriving in India on August 6
Triumph is bringing the Thruxton 400 cafe racer to India on August 6, joining its Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 XC siblings.
The new Thruxton blends vintage cafe racer vibes with up-to-date features, aiming at riders who want a stylish upgrade without going for a big engine.
What to expect from the bike?
You get a punchy 398cc liquid-cooled engine making 39.5hp and 37.5Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and multiple ride modes.
It shares solid hardware with the Speed 400—think upside-down forks, gas monoshock, dual-channel ABS—and adds practical touches like USB-C charging and an anti-theft immobilizer.
What would be its price?
Expected to cost in the region of ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thruxton 400 is Triumph's latest 400cc bike.
If you're after classic looks plus modern tech in your next ride, this one's worth checking out.