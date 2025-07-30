Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis hits India, ADAS and infotainment in focus

Qualcomm showcased its Snapdragon Digital Chassis in New Delhi, aiming to tackle India's unique driving challenges. The event brought together auto giants, tech leaders, and government officials—including Minister Nitin Gadkari—to talk about the future of connected vehicles in India.

Platforms like Snapdragon Cockpit for AI-powered infotainment showcased Qualcomm showed off platforms like Snapdragon Cockpit for AI-powered infotainment, Ride and Ride Flex for advanced driver-assistance (ADAS), plus Auto Connectivity for 4G/5G and over-the-air updates.

These tools are designed to boost safety and keep cars connected on busy Indian roads.

Mahindra demoed how driving inputs can change the music experience Big names like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and Royal Enfield are already working with Qualcomm.

At the event, Mahindra EVs demoed features where driving inputs actually changed the music experience—thanks to the Digital Chassis.