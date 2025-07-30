Next Article
JSW Motors partners with KPIT to develop smart software for EVs
JSW Motors is joining hands with KPIT Technologies to power its upcoming electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles with smart software.
This move is part of JSW's $3 billion push to make high-performance, eco-friendly cars in India—aiming to set new standards for the country's auto scene.
KPIT will set up a dedicated center of excellence for JSW
KPIT will set up a special center of excellence just for JSW, tapping into its experience from thousands of global vehicle projects.
With a massive 630-acre development hub in Maharashtra as their base, the goal is to launch JSW's first new energy vehicle by late 2026 and help drive India toward a greener future.