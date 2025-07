Qualcomm's Snapdragon Auto Day showcases tech for Indian roads

The big reveal was the Snapdragon Digital Chassis—a suite that powers smarter infotainment (Snapdragon Cockpit), advanced driver assistance (Snapdragon Ride and Ride Flex), always-on internet, and remote updates through Car-to-Cloud. There's also AI tuned for Indian traffic, driver monitoring, and zonal audio for a more personalized ride.

Qualcomm is working with top local automakers and suppliers

Qualcomm is partnering with top Indian brands like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Spark Minda to bring these features to cars.

For bikes and scooters, they're teaming up with Hero MotoCorp, Ultraviolette, and Royal Enfield.

Collaborations with suppliers like Bosch and Tata Elxsi are all about making Indian vehicles safer and smarter.