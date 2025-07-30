Nissan to shut historic Mexican plant in global downsizing Auto Jul 30, 2025

Nissan is shutting down its iconic CIVAC plant in Cuernavaca, Mexico, by March 2026 as part of a major global downsizing plan.

The move will cut worldwide production and reduce Nissan's factories from 17 to just 10, with about 20,000 jobs impacted—more than double the layoffs announced last year.