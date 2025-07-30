Next Article
Nissan to shut historic Mexican plant in global downsizing
Nissan is shutting down its iconic CIVAC plant in Cuernavaca, Mexico, by March 2026 as part of a major global downsizing plan.
The move will cut worldwide production and reduce Nissan's factories from 17 to just 10, with about 20,000 jobs impacted—more than double the layoffs announced last year.
Production shift
Production of popular models like the NP300/Navara, Frontier, and Versa will shift to Nissan's Aguascalientes complex.
The goal is to streamline operations and boost efficiency across their network.
Legacy of the CIVAC plant
The CIVAC plant isn't just any factory—it was Nissan's first outside Japan when it opened in 1966.
Over nearly six decades, it built more than 6.5 million vehicles—including the classic Datsun Bluebird!