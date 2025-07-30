Triumph-Bajaj partnership expands with Thruxton 400: What to expect Auto Jul 30, 2025

Triumph is bringing the Thruxton 400 to India on August 6, 2025.

This new cafe racer is the third bike from Triumph and Bajaj's partnership, joining the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

The Thruxton 400 has already turned heads during test runs and promises classic styling inspired by the iconic Thruxton 1200.