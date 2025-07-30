Next Article
Triumph-Bajaj partnership expands with Thruxton 400: What to expect
Triumph is bringing the Thruxton 400 to India on August 6, 2025.
This new cafe racer is the third bike from Triumph and Bajaj's partnership, joining the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.
The Thruxton 400 has already turned heads during test runs and promises classic styling inspired by the iconic Thruxton 1200.
What to expect from the Thruxton 400
The Thruxton 400 blends retro looks—like a sculpted tank and clip-on handlebars—with modern engineering.
It's likely powered by a punchy 398cc engine (about 40hp) seen in its siblings, plus features like upside-down front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, and dual-channel ABS for safety.
Expect pricing just above ₹2.46 lakh, aiming at riders who want a stylish mix of old-school vibes with today's tech.