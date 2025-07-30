Triumph's new cafe racer will likely be called Speed 400 Auto Jul 30, 2025

Triumph is all set to drop a new 400cc cafe racer in early August 2025, built on the Speed 400 platform and co-developed with Bajaj.

Under the hood, you'll get the same 398cc engine as the Speed 400—so expect 40hp and 37.5Nm of torque.

The bike's been spotted out testing quite a bit lately, so it looks like it's almost ready for launch.