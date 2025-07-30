Triumph's new cafe racer will likely be called Speed 400
Triumph is all set to drop a new 400cc cafe racer in early August 2025, built on the Speed 400 platform and co-developed with Bajaj.
Under the hood, you'll get the same 398cc engine as the Speed 400—so expect 40hp and 37.5Nm of torque.
The bike's been spotted out testing quite a bit lately, so it looks like it's almost ready for launch.
Bike will probably be called Speed 400 RS
This new model will rock classic cafe racer looks—think half-fairing and clip-on handlebars—to stand out from the rest of Triumph's lineup.
It'll probably be called either Speed 400 RS or Thruxton 400, tapping into Triumph's iconic names.
Price-wise, it should land between ₹2.46 lakh and ₹2.67 lakh, putting it right between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X—and making it a lighter, more affordable alternative to bikes like Royal Enfield's Continental GT650.