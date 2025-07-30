Next Article
Toyota reports record sales for 1st half of 2025
Toyota just hit new highs for the first half of 2025, selling over 5.1 million vehicles—a 5.5% jump from last year.
Big markets like North America, Japan, and China led the charge, and nearly half of all Toyotas sold were hybrids (about 43%), showing drivers are really leaning into greener options.
Production and sales numbers for June
In June alone, Toyota built 854,565 cars (up 7.4%) and sold 867,906 vehicles (up 1.7%).
From January to June, total production climbed to almost 4.9 million vehicles—including Lexus—proving both their regular and luxury models are in high demand this year.