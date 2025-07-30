Toyota reports record sales for 1st half of 2025 Auto Jul 30, 2025

Toyota just hit new highs for the first half of 2025, selling over 5.1 million vehicles—a 5.5% jump from last year.

Big markets like North America, Japan, and China led the charge, and nearly half of all Toyotas sold were hybrids (about 43%), showing drivers are really leaning into greener options.