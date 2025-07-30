Next Article
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon Digital Chassis in India
Qualcomm just held its first-ever Snapdragon Auto Day in India, marking a significant moment in the country's automotive industry.
The company aims to enhance vehicles here with its new tech platform.
Savi Soin, Senior VP and India President at Qualcomm, said they're focused on "innovative automotive solutions" and helping the industry grow.
Snapdragon Digital Chassis explained
The Snapdragon Digital Chassis packs four main features: car-to-cloud updates, secure auto connectivity, advanced driver assistance (Ride), and a Cockpit for AI-powered in-car experiences like smart assistants and slick graphics.
It's all about safer rides, real-time upgrades, and making cars feel more connected—think smarter dashboards and easier access to new features.