Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon Digital Chassis in India Auto Jul 30, 2025

Qualcomm just held its first-ever Snapdragon Auto Day in India, marking a significant moment in the country's automotive industry.

The company aims to enhance vehicles here with its new tech platform.

Savi Soin, Senior VP and India President at Qualcomm, said they're focused on "innovative automotive solutions" and helping the industry grow.