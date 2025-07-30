Next Article
Maruti Suzuki Fronx now gets 6 airbags as standard
Maruti Suzuki just made the Fronx SUV a lot safer—all versions now get six airbags as standard.
This kicked in on July 25, 2025, with only a small 0.5% price increase.
The Fronx joins models like the XL6, Baleno, and Ertiga in getting this safety boost at Nexa showrooms.
Fronx joins other models in getting 6 airbags
This update is part of Maruti's plan to add six airbags to all its cars, announced back in April.
While the Fronx and some others have already leveled up, models like S-Presso and Ignis are still waiting their turn.
The Fronx itself launched in 2023 as Maruti's second compact SUV and shares its platform with the Baleno, offering two petrol engine choices.