Maruti Suzuki Fronx now gets 6 airbags as standard

Fronx joins other models in getting 6 airbags

This update is part of Maruti's plan to add six airbags to all its cars, announced back in April.

While the Fronx and some others have already leveled up, models like S-Presso and Ignis are still waiting their turn.

The Fronx itself launched in 2023 as Maruti's second compact SUV and shares its platform with the Baleno, offering two petrol engine choices.