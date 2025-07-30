Elon Musk's decisions at Tesla disappoint original founder, says report Auto Jul 30, 2025

Martin Eberhard, one of Tesla's original founders, isn't thrilled with where Elon Musk is taking the company.

In a recent interview, he said he was disappointed that Tesla dropped its affordable car project—arguing that making EVs accessible matters.

He also didn't hold back on the Cybertruck, describing its look as "like a dumpster."