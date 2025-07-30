Next Article
Elon Musk's decisions at Tesla disappoint original founder, says report
Martin Eberhard, one of Tesla's original founders, isn't thrilled with where Elon Musk is taking the company.
In a recent interview, he said he was disappointed that Tesla dropped its affordable car project—arguing that making EVs accessible matters.
He also didn't hold back on the Cybertruck, describing its look as "like a dumpster."
Eberhard acknowledges Tesla's growth under Musk
Despite his criticisms, Eberhard gave Musk credit for turning Tesla into a global giant and recognized SpaceX's success under Gwynne Shotwell.
With rumors of Tesla revisiting the affordable car idea for 2025, there might still be hope for Eberhard's vision of more budget-friendly EVs.