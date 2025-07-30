Next Article
You can now book a driverless taxi through the Uber app
Abu Dhabi recently launched driverless taxis on Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, letting you book a ride through the Uber app.
This is a big move in the city's plan to make travel smarter—by 2040, they want one in four trips to use smart transport.
The project is a collaboration between 3 companies
The new taxis are all about cutting traffic and lowering emissions by using autonomous tech. The project also aims to make public transport easier for everyone.
It's a team effort: WeRide handles the self-driving systems, Uber takes care of bookings, and Tawasul manages things on the ground.
Some cars still have safety operators on board for extra peace of mind.