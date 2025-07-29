Next Article
Bandit9's limited-edition Ducati Monster 821 costs $45,000
Bandit9, the Vietnamese design studio known for futuristic bikes, has just released a super limited-edition Ducati Monster 821.
What started as a one-off commission is now available to just nine lucky buyers.
The bike keeps its original 110hp V-twin engine but gets a head-turning polished aluminum makeover.
This Monster isn't just about looks—it hits 0-97km/h in 3.3 seconds and tops out at 193km/h, with a practical 16-liter tank for longer rides.
Each one costs $44,900 and can be bought straight from Bandit9.
The studio hopes their approach inspires others to focus on thoughtful design that tells a story—not just flashy parts stuck together.