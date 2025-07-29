Next Article
TVS-owned Norton to launch 4 new models by March 2026
Norton Motorcycles, now under TVS Motors, is rolling out four fresh models by the end of FY2025-26.
First up: a powerful 1,200cc superbike dropping on November 4, 2025.
It's all part of TVS's plan to give the classic Norton brand a modern reboot since picking it up in 2020.
Norton is working on 2 new platforms for India
These new bikes are mainly aimed at high-performance fans in Europe and North America, but some will also be made at TVS's Hosur plant for Indian riders.
Norton's also working on two new platforms just for India, with engines between 350cc and 650cc—showing they're serious about growing in India while keeping their signature style alive.