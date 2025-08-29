Ford recalls 500,000 vehicles over potentially dangerous brake fluid leak

Ford has announced a major recall of nearly 500,000 vehicles due to a potentially dangerous brake fluid leak. The issue could delay the time it takes for the brakes to engage, increasing the risk of accidents. The problem is linked to a possible rupture in the rear brake hose that could lead to fluid leakage and longer stopping distances.

Impacted vehicles Affected models and estimated defect percentage The recall affects specific models of the 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX and 2015-2018 Edge SUV. Ford has estimated that about 1% of the recalled vehicles, which is roughly 4,991 cars, may have this defect. As of June 9, the company had received 64 warranty claims and 16 customer complaints regarding rear brake leaks.

Warning signs Symptoms of brake fluid leak Drivers affected by this defect may notice a change in the feel and travel of their brake pedal. A red warning light will also illuminate when the brake fluid level drops below a certain point. Ford is still investigating the cause of these rear brake hose leaks and is working on a solution.