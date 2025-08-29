Porsche Macan Electric gets digital key, AirConsole gaming support Auto Aug 29, 2025

Porsche has detailed new updates for the 2026 Macan Electric, and it's all about smart tech.

You can unlock and start the car with your phone—no more digging for keys.

The new Macan also brings upgraded driver assistance features and an infotainment system now supports AirConsole gaming that lets you play games right from your seat.

Orders are open now, with US deliveries rolling out by spring 2026.