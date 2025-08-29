Porsche Macan Electric gets digital key, AirConsole gaming support
Porsche has detailed new updates for the 2026 Macan Electric, and it's all about smart tech.
You can unlock and start the car with your phone—no more digging for keys.
The new Macan also brings upgraded driver assistance features and an infotainment system now supports AirConsole gaming that lets you play games right from your seat.
Orders are open now, with US deliveries rolling out by spring 2026.
Digital key, infotainment upgrades, driver assistance features
The digital key works on both iOS and Android, using NFC, Bluetooth, and Ultra-Wideband, plus you can share access with up to seven friends or family members.
For easier driving, there's a Transparent Hood view to see what's under the front of your car, Trained Parking mode to repeat tricky parking moves, and Reversing Assist to retrace your path.
The infotainment system supports AirConsole games like UNO—just use your phone as a controller—and privacy mode keeps drivers focused while passengers play.