Family sues Tesla after Cybertruck fire death

Lawsuit argues Cybertruck prioritized style over safety

Sheehan's widow and parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in June 2025 against Tesla, arguing the Cybertruck prioritized style over safety and calling it a deadly firetrap.

The bar that served Sheehan before the crash is also named for overserving him.

This is the first wrongful death case involving a Cybertruck; other incidents include recalls and another fatal fire.

Tesla hasn't commented yet as the case heads to trial in Harris County, Texas.