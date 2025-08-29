Family sues Tesla after Cybertruck fire death
Michael Sheehan, 47, died in August 2024 when his Tesla Cybertruck crashed near Beach City, Texas, struck a culvert, and burst into an intense battery fire.
His family says design flaws—like powered doors that failed without electricity and hard-to-find emergency releases—trapped him inside what should have been a survivable accident.
Lawsuit argues Cybertruck prioritized style over safety
Sheehan's widow and parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in June 2025 against Tesla, arguing the Cybertruck prioritized style over safety and calling it a deadly firetrap.
The bar that served Sheehan before the crash is also named for overserving him.
This is the first wrongful death case involving a Cybertruck; other incidents include recalls and another fatal fire.
Tesla hasn't commented yet as the case heads to trial in Harris County, Texas.