Ford's electric SuperVan breaks Nurburgring record, becomes fastest EV
Ford's electric Transit SuperVan 4.2 just tore around the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6:48.393 on August 28, 2025—making it the eighth fastest car ever on this iconic track.
Veteran driver Romain Dumas was behind the wheel, adding another record to his name and beating out the previous champ, the C8 Corvette ZR1X.
SuperVan 4.2 isn't your average delivery van
SuperVan 4.2 isn't your average delivery van—it packs nearly 2,000hp and builds on Ford's long-running tradition of high-performance vans dating back to 1971.
Though it's not for sale, it shows how serious Ford is about pushing electric vehicle tech further (think future projects like their F-150 Lightning SuperTruck).
This latest record is a pretty bold statement about what EVs can do in high-speed racing.