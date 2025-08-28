Next Article
Over 1.17 million Ford vehicles recalled in 4 new campaigns
Ford just announced four big recalls, affecting over 1.17 million vehicles in the US—nearly 40% of all car recalls this year.
If you drive a 2025 Ford F-150 or a Lincoln MKX made between 2016 and 2018, your ride might be on the list.
Here are the other recalls
Some 2025 F-150s have dashboard issues that make gages hard to read, while certain Edge (2015-2018) and MKX (2016-2018) models could leak brake fluid because of faulty hoses.
Explorers are facing taillight glitches due to improperly soldered components on the circuit board, and some Rangers (2024-2026) may have airbags that tear when deployed.
Ford is already reaching out to owners—so if you get a notice, hit up your dealership for a free fix or update. Safety first!