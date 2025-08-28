Over 1.17 million Ford vehicles recalled in 4 new campaigns

Here are the other recalls

Some 2025 F-150s have dashboard issues that make gages hard to read, while certain Edge (2015-2018) and MKX (2016-2018) models could leak brake fluid because of faulty hoses.

Explorers are facing taillight glitches due to improperly soldered components on the circuit board, and some Rangers (2024-2026) may have airbags that tear when deployed.

Ford is already reaching out to owners—so if you get a notice, hit up your dealership for a free fix or update. Safety first!