Next Article
Can-Am's new Maverick R X rc is ready for rock crawling
Can-Am just dropped the Maverick R X rc, a side-by-side made for tackling rocky trails instead of just high-speed desert races.
Inspired by the King of the Hammers event, this 2025 model comes with an Extra Low gear range and Rock mode to help you crawl over tough terrain with more control.
Pricing starts at $47,999
The Maverick R X rc rolls on chunky 35-inch XPS Hammer King tires and sports a heavy-duty skid plate, A-arm protectors, rock sliders, and a Fox Racing steering damper for extra durability and smoother handling.
Pricing starts at $47,999 for two doors or $51,499 if you want four—definitely built for serious off-road fans.