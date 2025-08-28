Can-Am's new Maverick R X rc is ready for rock crawling Auto Aug 28, 2025

Can-Am just dropped the Maverick R X rc, a side-by-side made for tackling rocky trails instead of just high-speed desert races.

Inspired by the King of the Hammers event, this 2025 model comes with an Extra Low gear range and Rock mode to help you crawl over tough terrain with more control.