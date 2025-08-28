GM's new EV charging adapters make it easier to plug in

The lineup includes a NACS-to-J1772 adapter for Level 2 charging

The lineup includes a NACS-to-J1772 adapter for Level 2 charging, plus future options like J1772-to-NACS and CCS-to-NACS for both regular and fast charging.

As more automakers—like Hyundai—jump on the NACS bandwagon, things should get simpler, but for now, you might still need to juggle a couple of adapters while everyone catches up.