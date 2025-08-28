Next Article
GM's new EV charging adapters make it easier to plug in
GM is announcing three new charging adapters for its electric vehicles, making it easier to plug in at different stations.
This update follows last year's move to let GM drivers use Tesla Superchargers, and it's all part of their push toward the North American Charging Standard (NACS).
The lineup includes a NACS-to-J1772 adapter for Level 2 charging, plus future options like J1772-to-NACS and CCS-to-NACS for both regular and fast charging.
As more automakers—like Hyundai—jump on the NACS bandwagon, things should get simpler, but for now, you might still need to juggle a couple of adapters while everyone catches up.