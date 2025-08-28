BYD overtakes Tesla in EU electric car registrations

BYD's rise and Tesla's fall

BYD's rapid rise comes down to lower prices (20-30% less than Tesla in places like Germany and the UK), a focus on plug-in hybrids that are not yet subject to EU tariffs, and a new factory in Hungary aiming for 300,000 EVs per year by 2030.

Meanwhile, Tesla's sales dropped over 40%, squeezed by more competition and global tensions.

With BYD offering affordable options, Europe's EV market is getting more diverse—and that means more choices for everyone as the region pushes for cleaner transport.