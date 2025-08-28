Next Article
This AI-enabled superbike is made using 50% scrap parts
Three mechanical engineering students from Surat, Shivam Maurya, Gurpreet Arora, and Ganesh Patil, have built an electric superbike prototype called Garuda, AI-enabled and made using 50% scrap parts.
The bike responds to voice commands, regulates speed, and shows how tech innovation can go hand-in-hand with sustainability—all on a student budget of ₹1.8 lakh.
It goes up to 220km on a full charge
Garuda uses a Raspberry Pi brain and packs safety sensors that slow down or stop the bike if something gets too close.
There's also a touchscreen with GPS, music, phone connectivity, live camera feeds, and wireless charging.
On a full charge, it goes up to 220km in Eco mode and recharges in just two hours—making it practical for daily rides.