Ford recalls 288,000 Explorer SUVs over loose roof rail covers
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Ford just announced another recall, this time for over 288,000 Explorer SUVs from 2016 to 2019.
The issue? Roof rail covers might come loose, causing annoying wind noise, rattling, or visible gaps.
If you drive one of these models with satin, chrome-plated, or painted covers, this recall is for you.
Ford dealers asked to inspect rails
Earlier fixes didn't work out because technicians used the wrong adhesive or skipped some clips.
Now Ford's asking dealers to check the rails and replace any damaged parts or missing fasteners.
There's even been a reported accident linked to this problem.
If your SUV was repaired with push-pin fasteners later on, you're in the clear, but if not, expect a call from your dealer soon.