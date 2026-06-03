Ford recalls nearly 420,000 SUVs over front seat belt malfunction
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Heads up if you drive a Ford Expedition or Lincoln Navigator:
Ford is recalling almost 420,000 SUVs from model years 2018-2022 because the front seat belts might lock up or not move properly.
This glitch could make crashes more dangerous or even cause injuries if the belt snaps back unexpectedly.
Ford expands recall with free replacements
This isn't the first time for this issue: Ford's expanding earlier recalls after reports of one injury and a few complaints.
If your SUV is on the list, you'll get a letter and can get your front seat belts checked and replaced for free at any authorized dealer.
For questions, call Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.