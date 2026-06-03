Ford recalls nearly 420,000 SUVs over front seat belt malfunction

Ford expands recall with free replacements

This isn't the first time for this issue: Ford's expanding earlier recalls after reports of one injury and a few complaints.

If your SUV is on the list, you'll get a letter and can get your front seat belts checked and replaced for free at any authorized dealer.

For questions, call Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.