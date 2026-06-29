Ford rehiring veteran engineers after AI quality systems flop

Knowledge gap

Overestimating AI capabilities led to initial missteps

Poon also acknowledged that Ford had overestimated what AI could do on its own. He said, "Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product." He added that while AI is "a fantastic tool," "it's only as good as the information you use to train it." Poon noted Ford hadn't done enough to preserve knowledge from its most experienced engineers before they left the company.