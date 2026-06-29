Ford rehiring veteran engineers after AI quality systems flop
What's the story
Ford has started rehiring veteran engineers, including some of its former employees, after its artificial intelligence (AI) and automated quality systems failed to meet expectations. The move comes as part of a strategy to bring back human expertise into the company. The decision is already paying off, with Ford topping the JD Power Initial Quality Survey among mainstream brands while also cutting costs.
AI challenges
Ford has rehired some 350 veteran engineers
The US carmaker has rehired some 350 veteran engineers over the last three years, including former employees and supplier company experts. This comes after its AI-powered and automated quality systems failed to deliver desired results. According to Ford executives, the company had relied too heavily on automation while overlooking decades of engineering expertise built up by employees who had worked across multiple vehicle generations.
Knowledge gap
Overestimating AI capabilities led to initial missteps
Poon also acknowledged that Ford had overestimated what AI could do on its own. He said, "Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product." He added that while AI is "a fantastic tool," "it's only as good as the information you use to train it." Poon noted Ford hadn't done enough to preserve knowledge from its most experienced engineers before they left the company.
Quality control
'Gray beard' engineers now mentoring younger employees
To fill this gap, Ford has rehired over 350 veteran engineers. These specialists, internally dubbed "gray beard" engineers, are now mentoring younger employees and retraining AI tools. They also identify quality problems before they reach the factory floor. Ford's COO Kumar Galhotra said these veteran engineers are "at the heart" of Ford's turnaround strategy, leading mandatory quality reviews and helping shift from fixing problems after they appear to preventing them in the first place.
Integrated strategy
Changes in Ford's approach to vehicle development
The changes at Ford go beyond vehicle hardware. The company has said its software, manufacturing, and supply-chain teams now work much more closely together to catch issues earlier in the development cycle. Ford has also set up a dedicated 40-member software quality assurance team to improve software reliability before vehicles reach customers.