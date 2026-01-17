Ford reveals powertrain of its 2027 Le Mans hypercar

Ford has confirmed that its upcoming hypercar, set to compete in the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship, will be powered by a 5.4-liter 'Coyote' V8 engine from its Mustang GT3 racer. The decision comes as part of Ford's strategy to win at Le Mans for the first time since 1969. The new hypercar is currently in wind tunnel development and is expected to hit the track in late 2026.

Engine details A blend of tradition and innovation The naturally aspirated 5.4-liter engine from the Mustang GT3 will power Ford's hypercar. The engine is based on the V8 found in road-going Mustangs, giving a nod to Ford's racing legacy. Dan Sayers, Ford Racing's hypercar boss, emphasized that with such an iconic engine at their disposal, they wouldn't look for alternatives but rather "lean into [their] DNA." He called the V8 a "bridge between the legends of 1966 and the future of 2027."

Development process A collaborative engineering effort For the first time, the V8 mill is being developed entirely in-house by a team of engineers at Ford's Michigan headquarters and those from the new Red Bull Ford Powertrains Formula 1 project. This collaborative effort highlights Ford's commitment to innovation and excellence in its hypercar program. The company has also confirmed three drivers for its WEC team next year: Sebastian Priaulx, Mike Rockenfeller, and Logan Sargeant.

