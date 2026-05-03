F1 cars to run on V8 engines by 2031

Formula One (F1) will replace its current V6 hybrid engines with louder V8s by 2031. The announcement was made by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), during the Miami Grand Prix. He said that this transition is inevitable and will happen sooner than expected, possibly even in 2030.

Shift Transitioning to V8s Ben Sulayem said, "It's coming. At the end of the day, it's a matter of time." He further clarified that by 2031, FIA will have the authority to implement this change without needing votes from Power Unit Manufacturers (PUMs). However, he also hinted at an earlier transition in response to widespread demand.

Engine details Safety concerns The current F1 engines are V6 hybrid units, which combine electric and combustion power. These units run on fully sustainable fuel. However, some drivers have raised concerns about safety issues due to start and speed differentials during races. The FIA president said he wants to make the sport less complicated with fewer technical terms like "superclipping" and megajoules allowed in recharging.

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