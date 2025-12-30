These premium motorcycles will be launched in India next year
What's the story
India's two-wheeler market is gearing up for an exciting start to 2026, with a slew of major launches on the horizon. Royal Enfield's Bullet 650, BMW's F 450 GS, KTM's 390 Adventure R, and Brixton's Crossfire 500 Storr are all set to hit the Indian roads. These bikes will range from classic cruisers to adventure-focused machines, catering to different rider preferences.
Bike 1
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
The most awaited launch is the Bullet 650, which will expand Royal Enfield's 650cc portfolio. The motorcycle packs a 647.95cc, air- and oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 47hp at 7,250rpm and torque of up to 52.3Nm at 5,650rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch. The bike also gets a steel tubular chassis with a telescopic fork and twin Showa shock absorbers for better handling on Indian roads. Expected pricing is around ₹3.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bike 2
KTM 390 Adventure R
KTM is gearing up to launch the 390 Adventure R in India next month. The bike will be powered by a single-cylinder LC4c engine, displacing 399cc and producing 45.2hp and torque of up to 39Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch for smoother gear transitions during off-road rides. The expected price tag is around ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bike 3
BMW F 450 GS
BMW will also be launching the F 450 GS in January, with production handled by TVS in India. The motorbike packs a newly developed 420cc parallel-twin engine that makes 48hp at 8,750rpm and torque of up to 43Nm at 6,750rpm. It features a TFT display, full-LED lighting with signature GS "X" DRL, heated grips and adjustable levers among other things. Expected pricing is around ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bike 4
Brixton Storr 500
Brixton Motorcycles is also expected to launch the Storr 500 in January. The bike packs a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, displacing 486cc and producing power of up to 47.6hp at 8,500rpm and torque of up to 43Nm at 6,750rpm. It rides on tubeless spoked wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires for better off-road traction. The expected ex-showroom price is around ₹5.75 lakh.