These premium motorcycles will be launched in India next year

India's two-wheeler market is gearing up for an exciting start to 2026, with a slew of major launches on the horizon. Royal Enfield 's Bullet 650, BMW's F 450 GS, KTM's 390 Adventure R, and Brixton's Crossfire 500 Storr are all set to hit the Indian roads. These bikes will range from classic cruisers to adventure-focused machines, catering to different rider preferences.

Bike 1 Royal Enfield Bullet 650 The most awaited launch is the Bullet 650, which will expand Royal Enfield's 650cc portfolio. The motorcycle packs a 647.95cc, air- and oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 47hp at 7,250rpm and torque of up to 52.3Nm at 5,650rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch. The bike also gets a steel tubular chassis with a telescopic fork and twin Showa shock absorbers for better handling on Indian roads. Expected pricing is around ₹3.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bike 2 KTM 390 Adventure R KTM is gearing up to launch the 390 Adventure R in India next month. The bike will be powered by a single-cylinder LC4c engine, displacing 399cc and producing 45.2hp and torque of up to 39Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch for smoother gear transitions during off-road rides. The expected price tag is around ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bike 3 BMW F 450 GS BMW will also be launching the F 450 GS in January, with production handled by TVS in India. The motorbike packs a newly developed 420cc parallel-twin engine that makes 48hp at 8,750rpm and torque of up to 43Nm at 6,750rpm. It features a TFT display, full-LED lighting with signature GS "X" DRL, heated grips and adjustable levers among other things. Expected pricing is around ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).