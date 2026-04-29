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No future for petrol, diesel vehicles in India, says Gadkari
Gadkari made the statement at Busworld India 2026

No future for petrol, diesel vehicles in India, says Gadkari

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 29, 2026
01:11 pm
What's the story

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that petrol and diesel vehicles have no future in India. He urged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to consider transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. The minister made the statement at the Busworld India 2026 summit, amid rising concerns over air pollution and India's heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports.

Economic impact

Need for policy on pollution-free, indigenous solutions

Gadkari pointed out that India imports fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore, which is not just an economic issue but also a major pollution problem. He emphasized the need for a policy that focuses on "import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous" solutions. The minister stressed the importance of transitioning to cleaner fuels like hydrogen, ethanol, CNG, LNG and electric powertrains in India's public transport system.

Fuel transition

Hydrogen and ethanol as alternative fuels

Gadkari described hydrogen as the "fuel of the future" and revealed that pilot projects with hydrogen trucks and buses have already been launched in collaboration with Tata Motors, Volvo, Indian Oil, BPCL, and NTPC. He also emphasized ethanol's potential as an alternative fuel, noting that India is already producing it from broken rice, corn, bamboo, rice, straw, sugarcane, and molasses.

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Ethanol blending

Centre's efforts to amend vehicle fuel framework

Gadkari's remarks come as the Indian government seeks to amend the vehicle fuel framework by formally introducing higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100. The proposal aims to go beyond the current E20 standard and create regulatory space for vehicles compatible with much higher ethanol content. This move is part of India's broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported petroleum and promote domestic feedstock supply chains.

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