No future for petrol, diesel vehicles in India, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that petrol and diesel vehicles have no future in India. He urged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to consider transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. The minister made the statement at the Busworld India 2026 summit, amid rising concerns over air pollution and India's heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports.

Economic impact Need for policy on pollution-free, indigenous solutions Gadkari pointed out that India imports fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore, which is not just an economic issue but also a major pollution problem. He emphasized the need for a policy that focuses on "import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous" solutions. The minister stressed the importance of transitioning to cleaner fuels like hydrogen, ethanol, CNG, LNG and electric powertrains in India's public transport system.

Fuel transition Hydrogen and ethanol as alternative fuels Gadkari described hydrogen as the "fuel of the future" and revealed that pilot projects with hydrogen trucks and buses have already been launched in collaboration with Tata Motors, Volvo, Indian Oil, BPCL, and NTPC. He also emphasized ethanol's potential as an alternative fuel, noting that India is already producing it from broken rice, corn, bamboo, rice, straw, sugarcane, and molasses.

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