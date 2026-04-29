No future for petrol, diesel vehicles in India, says Gadkari
What's the story
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that petrol and diesel vehicles have no future in India. He urged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to consider transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. The minister made the statement at the Busworld India 2026 summit, amid rising concerns over air pollution and India's heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports.
Economic impact
Need for policy on pollution-free, indigenous solutions
Gadkari pointed out that India imports fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore, which is not just an economic issue but also a major pollution problem. He emphasized the need for a policy that focuses on "import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous" solutions. The minister stressed the importance of transitioning to cleaner fuels like hydrogen, ethanol, CNG, LNG and electric powertrains in India's public transport system.
Fuel transition
Hydrogen and ethanol as alternative fuels
Gadkari described hydrogen as the "fuel of the future" and revealed that pilot projects with hydrogen trucks and buses have already been launched in collaboration with Tata Motors, Volvo, Indian Oil, BPCL, and NTPC. He also emphasized ethanol's potential as an alternative fuel, noting that India is already producing it from broken rice, corn, bamboo, rice, straw, sugarcane, and molasses.
Ethanol blending
Centre's efforts to amend vehicle fuel framework
Gadkari's remarks come as the Indian government seeks to amend the vehicle fuel framework by formally introducing higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100. The proposal aims to go beyond the current E20 standard and create regulatory space for vehicles compatible with much higher ethanol content. This move is part of India's broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported petroleum and promote domestic feedstock supply chains.