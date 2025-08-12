Garagisti's GP1 hypercar is all about pure, unadulterated driving pleasure
Garagisti & Co just unveiled the GP1, a hypercar built for true driving fans.
It's super light at 1,000kg and runs on a naturally aspirated 6.6L V12 from Italtecnica, making up to 800hp—all sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.
No turbos, no hybrid tricks—just pure analog fun.
Chassis and aerodynamics
The GP1 uses a carbon fiber chassis and clever aerodynamics for major downforce—no giant wings needed.
Designed by Angel Guerra (who's worked with Bugatti and Rimac), it keeps things sleek but focused on performance.
Interior and production
Inside, it's all about minimalism and real buttons—no screens taking over here.
Only 25 cars will be made (each at $3.13 million), with the first 12 owners getting special behind-the-scenes access to how their car is built.
Why does it matter?
While most modern hypercars go electric or turbocharged, the GP1 sticks to raw mechanical vibes for people who love actually driving their cars—not just showing them off or letting computers do the work.