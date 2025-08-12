Garagisti's GP1 hypercar is all about pure, unadulterated driving pleasure

Garagisti & Co just unveiled the GP1, a hypercar built for true driving fans. It's super light at 1,000kg and runs on a naturally aspirated 6.6L V12 from Italtecnica, making up to 800hp—all sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. No turbos, no hybrid tricks—just pure analog fun.

Chassis and aerodynamics The GP1 uses a carbon fiber chassis and clever aerodynamics for major downforce—no giant wings needed.

Designed by Angel Guerra (who's worked with Bugatti and Rimac), it keeps things sleek but focused on performance.

Interior and production Inside, it's all about minimalism and real buttons—no screens taking over here.

Only 25 cars will be made (each at $3.13 million), with the first 12 owners getting special behind-the-scenes access to how their car is built.