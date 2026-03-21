JLR design chief Gerry McGovern quits after 21 years

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed the departure of its long-serving design chief, Gerry McGovern. His exit from the automaker is set for the end of March. The news comes after a report last year that he had been "escorted out of the office." At that time, JLR denied such claims and now it seems they were just a bit premature.

New ventures McGovern's career milestones McGovern is said to be starting his own creative consultancy after leaving JLR. He began his career with the Austin Rover Group before moving on to Ford. He has spent over 21 years at Jaguar Land Rover, designing iconic models like the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Evoque. He also headed the design team for the controversial Type 00 concept.

Strategic shift His exit comes at a crucial time for JLR McGovern's exit comes at a crucial time for JLR as it executes its multi-brand transformation strategy. This includes electrification across all its brands and a sharper focus on high-margin luxury segments. Although details about his new consultancy are not yet known, they will likely be revealed when he officially leaves JLR at the end of this month.

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Design legacy His contributions to JLR McGovern has been a key player in JLR's recent history, including the 2021 Reimagine strategy. His major contributions include reinventing the Defender, defining the design language of Range Rover and Discovery cars, and overseeing the design of the Type 00 concept as part of Jaguar's transition to an electric-only luxury carmaker. He was also a former board member at JLR.

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