Global NCAP gives Toyota Starlet 0 stars for adult protection
The Toyota Starlet made in India and sold in South Africa just got a disappointing zero-star safety rating from Global NCAP for adult protection.
Even though it is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which scored four stars in Bharat NCAP, the Starlet fell short due to its weak body shell and missing safety features.
Toyota adds airbags ahead of retest
The tested Starlet, much like India's Toyota Glanza, offered good neck protection up front but only average safety for the chest and legs.
Side-impact tests were tough, especially without side airbags: head and chest protection was poor.
For children, results were mixed: an 18-month-old dummy did fine in tests, but a three-year-old dummy faced serious head risks.
After these results, Toyota added side airbags to the South African model, and Global NCAP will retest the updated version soon.