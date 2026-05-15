Global NCAP gives Toyota Starlet 0 stars for adult protection

Toyota adds airbags ahead of retest

The tested Starlet, much like India's Toyota Glanza, offered good neck protection up front but only average safety for the chest and legs.

Side-impact tests were tough, especially without side airbags: head and chest protection was poor.

For children, results were mixed: an 18-month-old dummy did fine in tests, but a three-year-old dummy faced serious head risks.

After these results, Toyota added side airbags to the South African model, and Global NCAP will retest the updated version soon.