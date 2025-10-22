Google Gemini AI will talk to you in future cars

Gemini will handle hands-free messaging, plan routes with charging and rest stops, and even pre-condition your vehicle's climate before you enter. It'll use your car's data for maintenance alerts, explain features, and get smarter about your habits for personalized tips. GM says you'll have strong privacy controls over your data—something they know matters.

Competition and future of driving

Other big automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Tesla are also jumping on the generative AI bandwagon.

Google's planning to bring Gemini to Android Auto too, so expect this tech in more cars soon.

For GM, this is a big step as they gear up for "eyes-off" automated driving by 2028.

No word on pricing yet—stay tuned.