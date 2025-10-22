GM's new driver-assist system lets you take your hands off

Unlike most current systems, GM's tech works on both mapped and unmapped highways. It's powered by AI trained on five million miles of driverless data, aiming for smooth, safe rides. While pricing isn't out yet, the Escalade IQ will be the first to get it, and GM plans to make this tech widely available thanks to its manufacturing scale.

Mercedes currently offers a similar system

Right now in the US, only Mercedes-Benz has a commercial eyes-off system—and it's limited to certain roads and low speeds. As of October 2025, neither Tesla nor Stellantis offers anything similar.

GM is betting big that its broader coverage and advanced sensors will give it an edge in Level 3 automation.

If you're into cutting-edge car tech, this is one to watch.