GM's new driver-assist system lets you take your hands off
GM is rolling out a new driver-assist system in the 2028 Cadillac Escalade IQ that lets you take your hands—and eyes—off the wheel on highways.
Building on Super Cruise and real-world experience from Cruise, it uses lidar, radar, and cameras so you can truly relax while cruising, only needing to jump in for things like highway exits.
Tech works on both mapped and unmapped highways
Unlike most current systems, GM's tech works on both mapped and unmapped highways. It's powered by AI trained on five million miles of driverless data, aiming for smooth, safe rides.
While pricing isn't out yet, the Escalade IQ will be the first to get it, and GM plans to make this tech widely available thanks to its manufacturing scale.
Mercedes currently offers a similar system
Right now in the US, only Mercedes-Benz has a commercial eyes-off system—and it's limited to certain roads and low speeds. As of October 2025, neither Tesla nor Stellantis offers anything similar.
GM is betting big that its broader coverage and advanced sensors will give it an edge in Level 3 automation.
If you're into cutting-edge car tech, this is one to watch.