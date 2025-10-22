Uber launches 'Go Electric' program with $4,000 EV adoption incentive
What's the story
Uber Technologies has announced the rebranding of its "Uber Green" service to "Uber Electric." The change comes with a new grant program called "Go Electric," which will offer eligible drivers a $4,000 incentive. The initiative is aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in states like California, New York, Colorado, and Massachusetts.
Strategic move
'Go Electric' grant program can be combined with other discounts
The "Go Electric" grant program can be combined with other discounts and state-level incentives, potentially bringing down the cost of new or used EVs by thousands. This comes even as a federal tax incentive for new electric vehicle purchases has expired. The $7,500 federal tax credit was introduced during President Joe Biden's term but ended last month, making EVs more expensive for consumers.
Service evolution
Uber's EV push
Earlier this year, Uber transitioned its Uber Green service in the US into an all-electric model. The company had previously offered a mix of hybrids and fully electric vehicles. Now, more than 200,000 EVs are on its platform globally. Drivers in the US, Canada, and Europe are going electric five times faster than other motorists, according to Uber data.
Customer benefits
Other initiatives to celebrate rebranding
To celebrate the rebranding, Uber is offering riders a 20% discount on their next electric trip. The company is also expanding its battery-aware matching feature to 25 countries. This move is aimed at alleviating "range anxiety" for drivers—the fear that an electric vehicle will run out of charge before reaching a charging station or completing a trip.