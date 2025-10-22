Uber launches 'Go Electric' program with $4,000 EV adoption incentive

Uber Technologies has announced the rebranding of its "Uber Green" service to "Uber Electric." The change comes with a new grant program called "Go Electric," which will offer eligible drivers a $4,000 incentive. The initiative is aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in states like California, New York, Colorado, and Massachusetts.

Strategic move 'Go Electric' grant program can be combined with other discounts The "Go Electric" grant program can be combined with other discounts and state-level incentives, potentially bringing down the cost of new or used EVs by thousands. This comes even as a federal tax incentive for new electric vehicle purchases has expired. The $7,500 federal tax credit was introduced during President Joe Biden's term but ended last month, making EVs more expensive for consumers.

Service evolution Uber's EV push Earlier this year, Uber transitioned its Uber Green service in the US into an all-electric model. The company had previously offered a mix of hybrids and fully electric vehicles. Now, more than 200,000 EVs are on its platform globally. Drivers in the US, Canada, and Europe are going electric five times faster than other motorists, according to Uber data.