BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme breaks Nurburgring lap record for EVs
BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme is now the first production electric sports car to lap Germany's legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife in under seven minutes.
Driven by GT racer Moritz Kranz, it clocked a 6:59.157 on August 22, 2025—over five seconds faster than Xiaomi SU7 Ultra's previous record.
This milestone comes after more than a year of Nurburgring testing and development.
The U9 packs over 3,000hp and runs on 1200-volt system
The U9 Xtreme runs on BYD's advanced 1200-volt platform and packs four electric motors with a wild 3,000+hp combined output.
It features high-efficiency cooling, titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic brakes, and custom semi-slick tires for serious track performance.
Only 30 of these limited-edition cars will ever be made—so it's all about exclusivity and cutting-edge engineering.
The significance of this record
While Xiaomi's SU7 prototype has gone faster in testing, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme holds the official production EV lap record at Nurburgring as of August 2025.
Breaking that seven-minute barrier puts BYD at the front of global electric hypercar innovation—and shows how quickly EVs are catching up with (and even beating) traditional supercars where it counts.