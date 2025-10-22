BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme breaks Nurburgring lap record for EVs

The U9 Xtreme runs on BYD 's advanced 1200-volt platform and packs four electric motors with a wild 3,000+hp combined output. It features high-efficiency cooling, titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic brakes, and custom semi-slick tires for serious track performance. Only 30 of these limited-edition cars will ever be made—so it's all about exclusivity and cutting-edge engineering.

The significance of this record

While Xiaomi's SU7 prototype has gone faster in testing, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme holds the official production EV lap record at Nurburgring as of August 2025.

Breaking that seven-minute barrier puts BYD at the front of global electric hypercar innovation—and shows how quickly EVs are catching up with (and even beating) traditional supercars where it counts.