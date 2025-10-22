India exported record 31.4L vehicles in H1 FY26
What's the story
India's automotive sector has registered a record-breaking export performance in the first half of FY2026. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India exported a whopping 31.43 lakh vehicles between April and September 2025. This is an impressive jump of over 24% compared to the same period last year, reaffirming India's position as a global manufacturing and mobility hub.
Quarterly performance
Steady upward trend in exports
The record export figure wasn't achieved overnight. The first quarter (April-June) of FY2026 saw a 22.2% growth with 14.57 lakh units exported. The second quarter (July-September) witnessed an even sharper rise, with a whopping 26.2% growth and exports of over 16.85 lakh units. This steady upward trend highlights India's growing dominance in strategic markets such as Africa, Latin America, and ASEAN countries where Indian manufacturers have made their mark discreetly but firmly.
Sectoral contribution
2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments drive growth
The impressive export figures are largely driven by the two- and three-wheeler segments. These sectors have been instrumental in maintaining high export volumes with unmatched efficiency and responsiveness. In the first half of FY2026, Passenger Vehicle (PV) exports grew by 19.3% with over 4.4 lakh units exported. This growth was especially pronounced in Q2 which saw an aggressive 23% increase over Q1's growth rate of 13.2%.
Market trends
Utility vehicles emerge as new export hero
The Utility Vehicle (UV) segment has emerged as India's new export hero, with shipments rising by a robust 26% to over 2.11 lakh units in H1 FY2026. This growth was steady across both quarters, indicating that India's SUV story based on design, ruggedness and value still resonates strongly abroad. However, the Passenger Car segment witnessed a decline of over 20% in Q2 after a mild growth in Q1.