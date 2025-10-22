India exported record 31.4L vehicles in H1 FY26

India's automotive sector has registered a record-breaking export performance in the first half of FY2026. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India exported a whopping 31.43 lakh vehicles between April and September 2025. This is an impressive jump of over 24% compared to the same period last year, reaffirming India's position as a global manufacturing and mobility hub.

Quarterly performance Steady upward trend in exports The record export figure wasn't achieved overnight. The first quarter (April-June) of FY2026 saw a 22.2% growth with 14.57 lakh units exported. The second quarter (July-September) witnessed an even sharper rise, with a whopping 26.2% growth and exports of over 16.85 lakh units. This steady upward trend highlights India's growing dominance in strategic markets such as Africa, Latin America, and ASEAN countries where Indian manufacturers have made their mark discreetly but firmly.

Sectoral contribution 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments drive growth The impressive export figures are largely driven by the two- and three-wheeler segments. These sectors have been instrumental in maintaining high export volumes with unmatched efficiency and responsiveness. In the first half of FY2026, Passenger Vehicle (PV) exports grew by 19.3% with over 4.4 lakh units exported. This growth was especially pronounced in Q2 which saw an aggressive 23% increase over Q1's growth rate of 13.2%.